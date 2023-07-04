SC woman dies after being attacked by alligator while walking dog

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina has died after being attacked by an alligator while walking her dog, Channel 9′s affiliate, WCIV, is reporting.

According to officials, a 69-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the Spanish Wells community in Hilton Head shortly after being attacked by the alligator on Tuesday morning around 9:20 a.m.

The woman was found at the edge of a lagoon on a golf course, WCIV reported.

The alligator was guarding the woman when the rescue efforts began. The alligator was removed safely and the body was recovered.

WCIV reported that this was the second fatal alligator attack in Beaufort County.

(WATCH BELOW: Five-foot-long alligator spotted and relocated from Myrtle Beach)

Five-foot-long alligator spotted and relocated from Myrtle Beach

©2023 Cox Media Group