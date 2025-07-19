SC woman turns herself in following investigation into relationship with 15-year-old

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A Chesterfield County woman was arrested last month after turning herself in during an investigation into her relationship with a minor, officials said.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office announced that it had arrested 31-year-old Florence Garland White on June 27 after she turned herself in.

Garland is accused of inappropriate contact with a minor, and an active investigation has been launched into her relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Officials said she has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after investigators found she was communicating with him through social media while on instructions not to contact him during the investigation.

Investigators said Garland had been encouraging the teen to contact her by “any means necessary.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still active and ongoing, and more charges may be presented throughout the investigation.

Officials have asked that anyone with information call the sheriff’s office tip line at (843) 287-0235.

No additional details have been made available.

