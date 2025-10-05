Scam Alert: Attorney General warns North Carolinians during government shutdown

CHARLOTTE — Attorney General Jeff Jackson has issued a warning to North Carolinians to be vigilant against scams during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Scammers are exploiting the uncertainty caused by the shutdown, he announced, to impersonate federal agencies and steal personal or financial information from unsuspecting individuals.

“In a shutdown, scammers see an opportunity to try to take advantage of people,” Jackson said. “Don’t let them. Know what the signs of a scam are and report them to my office if you think you see one.”

During government shutdowns, scammers have been known to impersonate agencies such as the Social Security Administration, Medicare, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to the AG’s office. They may contact individuals by phone, text, or email, claiming that their benefits are at risk unless they provide personal information or payments.

Jackson said legitimate government agencies will not request personal information or payments through these channels and will not demand money via prepaid gift cards, wire transfers, or other unconventional methods.

Consumers were advised to be cautious of calls from unknown numbers and to avoid sharing sensitive information over the phone. The AG’s office recommended that those who receive calls hang up and directly call the government agency to verify the legitimacy of the communication.

During the shutdown, complaints can still be filed with the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division.

