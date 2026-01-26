Scam alert: Duke Energy warns against fake power outage messages

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy officials are warning about a scam targeting customers, which claims they will be impacted by scheduled power outages.

These messages do not come from the utility company.

Do not click on links or download attachments from businesses or people you don’t know, officials said.

Customers can contact Duke Energy if they have questions.

Duke Energy will provide updates on the grid through official communication channels, such as its website and social media.

