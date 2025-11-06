Scammers pose as Spectrum to steal Bitcoin and bank details

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a new scam targeting Spectrum customers, involving Bitcoin transactions.

Victims of the scam receive a message on their computer claiming that their accounts have been hacked, according to deputies. They are then instructed to call a spoofed Spectrum number, where they are asked to provide bank account information and deposit money into a Bitcoin kiosk, deputies said.

If someone calls claiming to be from Spectrum, hang up and call the company directly using the number on your bill or its official website to verify.

Deputies emphasize the importance of not sharing personal information or calling suspicious numbers, as these are common tactics used by scammers to exploit victims.

“Your awareness and caution can prevent financial loss,” the sheriff said.

Action 9 VIDEO: How to talk to your aging parents about scams