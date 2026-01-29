Scammers pose as students to steal college loans, financial aid

There is a warning about “ghost students,” which is when someone steals your identity and applies for college loans and financial aid in your name.

Scammers targeted Murat Mayor and his teenage son, who is currently a high school senior in Maryland and was listed as a second-year student at a community college in Utah.

The ordeal has been very difficult, Mayor said.

He believes the thieves stole their identities after his wife died in a car wreck, and their health insurance company had a massive data leak.

