Scammers target pet lovers

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are targeting people looking for puppies online who ask for a deposit up front and then disappear once the money is sent.

They said the scammers post adorable photos online, including Facebook or Instagram, claiming the pet is in high demand and that multiple families are interested.

The victim will send a deposit through apps, such as Cash App or Zelle, or gift cards, and that is the last time they hear from the fake seller.

Dovon Wilson talked about being scammed days from his son’s seventh birthday.

“It made me really mad, because I work hard for my money,” Wilson said. “Don’t fall for the deposit. If they really want to sell the dog, then they will meet you at a location with the animal.”

The Caldwell County Animal Enforcement director said he’s heard of cases, such as this scam, and that they’re having a Fur Festival at the end of the month where people can adopt a dog for $35 or a cat for $25.

“It’s our way giving back to the community and the community having a tour of our facility to find that forever cat or dog you may be looking for,” said director Richard Gilliland.

The Fur Festival is March 28. All shots and getting the pet spayed or neutered, along with microchipping, are included in the adoption fee.

