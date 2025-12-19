FBI: Most common scams in NC

CHARLOTTE — According to FBI stats for North Carolina last year, three of the biggest scams -- based on dollars lost -- include:

Tech support

Confidence , such as romance

Government impersonation

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke says to remember that many scams play on two things: Urgency and emotion. It could be good -- like you won something, or bad -- you’re about to lose something.

>>CLICK HERE for more Action 9 reports

“You’re going to lose many of the precious things that you’ve been saving all these years. Your family photos,” said Shelley Lynch, with the FBI. “They’re hoping to get you to quickly, make a rash decision, and many times it’s too late to be able to get your money back.”

Most involve phishing -- or spoofing phone numbers and email addresses -- to get your personal information and money.

“You’ve just given the keys to the kingdom when you click on this,” she said. “Scammers are very smart, right? This is their full-time job.”

Tips:

Don’t feel pressured. Take a breath.

Beware of bad grammar.

Don’t click on links you don’t recognize, especially if you didn’t start the conversation.

Don’t trust the email address you see. Hover your cursor over it and see who is behind it.

Use common sense. For example, Lynch got a fake Black Friday deal well after the holiday.

Lynch also recommends setting reminders for when your subscriptions are up, so you don’t fall for bogus alerts.

VIDEO: Avoid common scams this holiday season

Avoid common scams this holiday season

©2025 Cox Media Group