SCDMV offers chance to reduce, clear license suspension time this week

SOUTH CAROLINA — Some drivers with suspended licenses may be able to reduce or clear their suspension time with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Driver Suspension Eligibility Week.

Drivers are eligible for the program if their licenses were suspended for driving with a suspension, provided the conviction was not related to alcohol or drugs. Other eligible categories include excessive points on the record of a minor, operating an unlicensed taxi and operating an uninsured vehicle that the driver did not own.

The SCDMV is mailing notices to all customers who may qualify for the program.

While drivers can clear time off their records, the SCDMV noted that no fines or fees are waived during this eligibility period.

The 2026 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week ends Friday. Qualifying drivers must complete their applications and clear requirements by that date to receive the reduction in suspension time.

