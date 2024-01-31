Schedule changes announced for several mountain schools in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — Schedule changes have been announced Wednesday morning for several schools located in the mountains of North Carolina.

Watauga County schools said they will be closed due to snow and ice-covered roads throughout the district.

However, it will be an optional teacher workday.

Schools in Avery County will also be closed.

Ashe County schools said they will be operating on a two-hour delay with limited bus routes.

VIDEO: Winter weather continues to impact mountain school schedules

Winter weather continues to impact mountain school schedules





©2024 Cox Media Group