Schedule: NAACP brings 116th National Convention to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The NAACP National Convention is returning to Charlotte for its 116th iteration, and the next week is packed full of special events and speakers coming to the Queen City.
This year’s theme for the convention is The Fierce Urgency of Now, a phrase popularized by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The goal is to share knowledge and encourage collaboration in the ongoing fight for civil rights.
As part of the convention, the NAACP is setting up The Hub in the Charlotte Convention Center. It’s open to the public and will offer resources that anyone can use.
“Conversations happening here in the hub about how to buy your first home, how to survive in the digital age when you constantly have your phone on you, how to help your mental health too,” said Dominic Hawkins, one of the lead organizers with the NAACP National Convention.
Events kick off on Thursday and run until next Wednesday.
National Convention Schedule:
Thursday
08:00 am Convention Registration Open - Exhibitors Only
09:00 am Democracy Summit - Invite Only
01:30 pm Speaker/Sponsor Lounge Open
05:00 pm National Convention Volunteer Training
Friday
08:30 am Convention Registration Open
09:00 am Democracy Summit – Invite Only
03:00 pm NAACP Store
03:00 pm Career Summit and College Fair
Saturday
08:00 am Be in the Biz - Pre Registration Required
08:00 am Convention Registration
09:00 am Equity in Action: NAACP Health Summit - Pre Registration Required
09:00 am National Board of Directors Meeting
12:00 pm Career Summit and College Fair
12:00 pm NAACP Store
03:00 pm Foundation Board Meeting
05:00 pm Kelly Alexander Region 5 Welcome Reception (Invitation Only)
Sunday
07:30 am Convention Registration
07:30 am Convention Hotel Shuttle Bus Service
09:00 am Praise & Memorial Service
09:00 am 2025 Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. CLE Seminar
09:00 am Credentials Committee Meeting
09:00 am Rules Committee Meeting
09:00 am Election Supervisory Committee Meeting
11:00 am NAACP Store
11:30 am WIN Empowerment Brunch (Ticketed Event)
05:30 pm Opening Public Mass Meeting
08:00 pm Delegates Reception hosted by Chairman Russell
Monday
06:00 am Convention Hotel Shuttle Bus Service
06:30 am Convention Registration
08:15 am Regional Meetings
08:15 am Region 1 Meeting
08:15 am Region 2 Meeting
08:15 am Region 3 Meeting
08:15 am Region 4 Meeting
08:15 am Region 5 Meeting
08:15 am Region 6 Meeting
08:15 am Region 7 Meeting
09:00 am Credentials Committee Meeting
09:00 am Rules Committee Meeting
09:00 am Election Supervisory Committee Meeting
09:30 am Monday Plenary Session
09:30 am Crisis Point: Defending Democracy and Civil Rights in a Volatile Political Climate
09:30 am Decoding AI: Making Artificial Intelligence Real, Understandable, and Useful
09:30 am Rewriting the Future: AI for Progress, Justice, and Jobs
09:30 am Unleashing Entrepreneurship for Good
01:00 pm Membership Luncheon (Ticketed Event)
02:00 pm Advocacy Forums (Workshops)
02:00 pm From Advocacy to Action: Building Power
02:00 pmVoices in Care: Real Stories, Real Advocacy, Better Health
02:00 pmPower in Action: NAACP-Led Community Response and Resilience
03:45 pm Labor Town Hall
03:45 pm Reimagining NEXTGEN: Building the Future of NAACP Leadership
04:00 pm LGBTQIA+ Forum & Reception
06:00 pm President’s Reception
10:00 pm Young Professionals Reception (Off-site)
Tuesday
06:30 am Convention Hotel Shuttle Bus Service
08:00 am Convention Registration
08:15 am Regional Meetings
08:15 am Region 1 Meeting
08:15 am Region 2 Meeting
08:15 am Region 3 Meeting
08:15 am Region 4 Meeting
08:15 am Region 5 Meeting
08:15 am Region 6 Meeting
08:15 am Region 7 Meeting
09:00 am Credentials Committee Meeting
09:00 am Rules Committee Meeting
09:00 am Election Supervisory Committee Meeting
10:00 am Resolutions Plenary Session
02:00 pm Elections, National Board of Directors
04:00 pm National Youth Works Committee Meeting
Wednesday
08:00 am Convention Hotel Shuttle Bus Service
08:30 am Convention Registration
09:00 am Run-Off Election
09:00 am Closing Plenary Session
09:00 am NAACP Thrive: A National Campaign to Ensure Our Young People Thrive
09:00 am Our Culture, Our Stories: Writing Our Own Narrative
09:00 am Advocacy Then, Advocacy Now
01:00 pm Labor Awards Luncheon (Ticketed Event)
06:00 pm Convention Hotel Shuttle Bus Service
07:00 pm An Evening of Excellence Awards Dinner - (Ticketed Event)
The Hub schedule:
Friday
03:00 pm The HUB - OPEN
03:00 pmJammin’ w/DJ Ace
03:30 pm Protecting Your Peace and Prioritizing Self Care
03:30 pm Author’s Book Signing - Charmain F. Jackman - Dr. Judith Joesph - Vanessa Miller
04:15 pm GAME ON: Keep The Beat Alive
04:30 pm Digital Detox
05:15 pm GAME ON: Who Said That?
05:30 pm Be in the Biz: Non-Traditional Paths to a Career in Entertainment
06:20 pm GAME ON: Mic Check Cypher
06:30 pm The HUB Block Party
Saturday
11:30 am Jammin’ w/DJ Ace
12:00 pm The HUB - OPEN
12:30 pm How To Buy Black
01:00 pm In the Lab - Boots on the Ground: Developing an Innovative Black Ecosystem
01:20 pm GAME ON: Ten Second Take
01:30 pm From Script to Screen: The Cultural Impact of Beyond the Gates
02:00 pm In the Lab - State of Black Housing
02:20 pm GAME ON: Black Card Revoked
02:30 pm Ink & Inspiration: The Author’s Roundup
02:30 pm Author’s Book Signing - Kennedy Ryan - Tamika Mallery
03:00 pm In the Lab - Money + Story
03:30 pm GAME ON: Hot Takes – Off the Record
04:00 pm Building Wealth to Drive Economic Stability sponsored by Bank of America
04:45 pm GAME ON: Spin or Deal
06:00 pm GAME ON: Legacy Clash
06:00 pm Jammin’ w/DJ Ace
Sunday
11:00 am The HUB - OPEN
11:00 am Jammin’ w/DJ Ace
11:30 am Move Forward and Live Fully: The Road to Homeownership
12:20 pm GAME ON: State of the Culture Check-In
12:30 pm Faith, Activism, and Social Justice: A Call for Change
01:00 pm In the Lab - The Future of Environmental Justice Funding
01:20 pm GAME ON: Green Flags Only – Culture Edition
01:30 pm Young Gifted and Black: Forever Edition
02:00 pm In the Lab - Black Business and Economic Power
02:00 pm Author’s Book Signing - Eboni Williams
02:15 pm GAME ON: Burst the Bubble – Live with NAACP
02:30 pm Miseducation of a Nation; Disinformation, Division, and the Fight for Truth
03:00 pm In the Lab - What does your Health Cost?
03:40 pm GAME ON: Step and Rep – Our Boots on The Ground
04:00 pm Eat Well, Live Better with Chef Daniel Thomas presented by Walmart
Monday
04:00 pm The HUB - OPEN
04:30 pm Fireside Chat: The Fierce Urgency of Renewable Energy Solutions for Climate Justice
You can see a full schedule of events at this link.
©2025 Cox Media Group