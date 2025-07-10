Schedule: NAACP brings 116th National Convention to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The NAACP National Convention is returning to Charlotte for its 116th iteration, and the next week is packed full of special events and speakers coming to the Queen City.

This year’s theme for the convention is The Fierce Urgency of Now, a phrase popularized by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The goal is to share knowledge and encourage collaboration in the ongoing fight for civil rights.

As part of the convention, the NAACP is setting up The Hub in the Charlotte Convention Center. It’s open to the public and will offer resources that anyone can use.

“Conversations happening here in the hub about how to buy your first home, how to survive in the digital age when you constantly have your phone on you, how to help your mental health too,” said Dominic Hawkins, one of the lead organizers with the NAACP National Convention.

Events kick off on Thursday and run until next Wednesday.

National Convention Schedule:

Thursday

08:00 am Convention Registration Open - Exhibitors Only

09:00 am Democracy Summit - Invite Only

01:30 pm Speaker/Sponsor Lounge Open

05:00 pm National Convention Volunteer Training

Friday

08:30 am Convention Registration Open

09:00 am Democracy Summit – Invite Only

03:00 pm NAACP Store

03:00 pm Career Summit and College Fair

Saturday

08:00 am Be in the Biz - Pre Registration Required

08:00 am Convention Registration

09:00 am Equity in Action: NAACP Health Summit - Pre Registration Required

09:00 am National Board of Directors Meeting

12:00 pm Career Summit and College Fair

12:00 pm NAACP Store

03:00 pm Foundation Board Meeting

05:00 pm Kelly Alexander Region 5 Welcome Reception (Invitation Only)

Sunday

07:30 am Convention Registration

07:30 am Convention Hotel Shuttle Bus Service

09:00 am Praise & Memorial Service

09:00 am 2025 Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. CLE Seminar

09:00 am Credentials Committee Meeting

09:00 am Rules Committee Meeting

09:00 am Election Supervisory Committee Meeting

11:00 am NAACP Store

11:30 am WIN Empowerment Brunch (Ticketed Event)

05:30 pm Opening Public Mass Meeting

08:00 pm Delegates Reception hosted by Chairman Russell

Monday

06:00 am Convention Hotel Shuttle Bus Service

06:30 am Convention Registration

08:15 am Regional Meetings

08:15 am Region 1 Meeting

08:15 am Region 2 Meeting

08:15 am Region 3 Meeting

08:15 am Region 4 Meeting

08:15 am Region 5 Meeting

08:15 am Region 6 Meeting

08:15 am Region 7 Meeting

09:00 am Credentials Committee Meeting

09:00 am Rules Committee Meeting

09:00 am Election Supervisory Committee Meeting

09:30 am Monday Plenary Session

09:30 am Crisis Point: Defending Democracy and Civil Rights in a Volatile Political Climate

09:30 am Decoding AI: Making Artificial Intelligence Real, Understandable, and Useful

09:30 am Rewriting the Future: AI for Progress, Justice, and Jobs

09:30 am Unleashing Entrepreneurship for Good

01:00 pm Membership Luncheon (Ticketed Event)

02:00 pm Advocacy Forums (Workshops)

02:00 pm From Advocacy to Action: Building Power

02:00 pmVoices in Care: Real Stories, Real Advocacy, Better Health

02:00 pmPower in Action: NAACP-Led Community Response and Resilience

03:45 pm Labor Town Hall

03:45 pm Reimagining NEXTGEN: Building the Future of NAACP Leadership

04:00 pm LGBTQIA+ Forum & Reception

06:00 pm President’s Reception

10:00 pm Young Professionals Reception (Off-site)

Tuesday

06:30 am Convention Hotel Shuttle Bus Service

08:00 am Convention Registration

08:15 am Regional Meetings

08:15 am Region 1 Meeting

08:15 am Region 2 Meeting

08:15 am Region 3 Meeting

08:15 am Region 4 Meeting

08:15 am Region 5 Meeting

08:15 am Region 6 Meeting

08:15 am Region 7 Meeting

09:00 am Credentials Committee Meeting

09:00 am Rules Committee Meeting

09:00 am Election Supervisory Committee Meeting

10:00 am Resolutions Plenary Session

02:00 pm Elections, National Board of Directors

04:00 pm National Youth Works Committee Meeting

Wednesday

08:00 am Convention Hotel Shuttle Bus Service

08:30 am Convention Registration

09:00 am Run-Off Election

09:00 am Closing Plenary Session

09:00 am NAACP Thrive: A National Campaign to Ensure Our Young People Thrive

09:00 am Our Culture, Our Stories: Writing Our Own Narrative

09:00 am Advocacy Then, Advocacy Now

01:00 pm Labor Awards Luncheon (Ticketed Event)

06:00 pm Convention Hotel Shuttle Bus Service

07:00 pm An Evening of Excellence Awards Dinner - (Ticketed Event)

The Hub schedule:

Friday

03:00 pm The HUB - OPEN

03:00 pmJammin’ w/DJ Ace

03:30 pm Protecting Your Peace and Prioritizing Self Care

03:30 pm Author’s Book Signing - Charmain F. Jackman - Dr. Judith Joesph - Vanessa Miller

04:15 pm GAME ON: Keep The Beat Alive

04:30 pm Digital Detox

05:15 pm GAME ON: Who Said That?

05:30 pm Be in the Biz: Non-Traditional Paths to a Career in Entertainment

06:20 pm GAME ON: Mic Check Cypher

06:30 pm The HUB Block Party

Saturday

11:30 am Jammin’ w/DJ Ace

12:00 pm The HUB - OPEN

12:30 pm How To Buy Black

01:00 pm In the Lab - Boots on the Ground: Developing an Innovative Black Ecosystem

01:20 pm GAME ON: Ten Second Take

01:30 pm From Script to Screen: The Cultural Impact of Beyond the Gates

02:00 pm In the Lab - State of Black Housing

02:20 pm GAME ON: Black Card Revoked

02:30 pm Ink & Inspiration: The Author’s Roundup

02:30 pm Author’s Book Signing - Kennedy Ryan - Tamika Mallery

03:00 pm In the Lab - Money + Story

03:30 pm GAME ON: Hot Takes – Off the Record

04:00 pm Building Wealth to Drive Economic Stability sponsored by Bank of America

04:45 pm GAME ON: Spin or Deal

06:00 pm GAME ON: Legacy Clash

06:00 pm Jammin’ w/DJ Ace

Sunday

11:00 am The HUB - OPEN

11:00 am Jammin’ w/DJ Ace

11:30 am Move Forward and Live Fully: The Road to Homeownership

12:20 pm GAME ON: State of the Culture Check-In

12:30 pm Faith, Activism, and Social Justice: A Call for Change

01:00 pm In the Lab - The Future of Environmental Justice Funding

01:20 pm GAME ON: Green Flags Only – Culture Edition

01:30 pm Young Gifted and Black: Forever Edition

02:00 pm In the Lab - Black Business and Economic Power

02:00 pm Author’s Book Signing - Eboni Williams

02:15 pm GAME ON: Burst the Bubble – Live with NAACP

02:30 pm Miseducation of a Nation; Disinformation, Division, and the Fight for Truth

03:00 pm In the Lab - What does your Health Cost?

03:40 pm GAME ON: Step and Rep – Our Boots on The Ground

04:00 pm Eat Well, Live Better with Chef Daniel Thomas presented by Walmart

Monday

04:00 pm The HUB - OPEN

04:30 pm Fireside Chat: The Fierce Urgency of Renewable Energy Solutions for Climate Justice

You can see a full schedule of events at this link.

