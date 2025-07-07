Schneeberger announces first South Carolina operation

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Schneeberger, a global leader in linear technology, announced Monday its decision to establish its first South Carolina operation in Rock Hill. The $3.2 million investment will create over 100 jobs in the next five years.

The Swiss company, founded in 1923, specializes in the manufacture of customized and high-precision linear technology, including linear bearings, gear racks, and mineral casting. The new facility will be located at 656 Red River Road in Rock Hill and will serve the electronics, medical device, and packaging industries.

“We are thrilled to announce that for the first time, our company will establish mineral cast manufacturing operations in the United States – in Rock Hill, South Carolina,” said Schneeberger Mineralcast president and general manager George Blaha in a news release. “This decision reflects our confidence in the region’s exceptional workforce, robust technical training infrastructure and the area’s growing population, which together create a dynamic environment for innovation and growth.”

Schneeberger will lease a 42,000-square-foot facility to accommodate its growing customer base. This new operation will be the company’s first U.S.-based mineral cast production facility. Operations are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

VIDEO: Rock Hill business leaders seek $1M to unlock access to 1,000 jobs

