No students seriously injured after school bus crash in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A northwest Charlotte road was shut down at around 4 p.m. Thursday after a school bus from crashed with a car.

Long Creek Elementary school bus No. 1061 was carrying six students when the wreck happened on Beatties Ford Road north of North Hoskins Road.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew to the crash and could see the students were off of the bus. Several emergency units were at the scene.

Paramedics were on the scene and said the students were OK with bumps and bruises. One student was transported for further medical care at the parent’s request, school officials said.

Witnesses said the driver of the car was taken to a hospital.

The principal and parents rushed to the scene. Many were relieved the crash wasn’t worse.

The road reopened by 5:30 p.m.

The message school officials sent to families:

Good afternoon Long Creek Elementary School families of students who ride bus 1061, this is Principal Kristal Tuck. I am reaching out to inform you that the bus was involved in an accident on Beatties Ford Road. Medic is assessing six students who were on the bus, as well as the driver for injuries. Some have complained of bumps and bruises.

Five families have picked up their students and taken them home. One student will be transported for further medical care at the parent’s request.

As always, the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remains our top priority. Thank you for your support of Long Creek Elementary.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

