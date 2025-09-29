EMT, police officer charged with obstructing child sex abuse investigation

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation, police said. — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation in Denton, North Carolina, police said.

Benjamin Geoffrey Myers, an EMT with Davidson County EMS, and Jennifer Aree Myers, a law enforcement officer with the Brookford Police Department, were charged with felony accessing government computers and obstruction of justice, police said.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division received a report of child sexual abuse on Aug. 25, occurring at a residence on Anderson Street and other locations in the area.

Jeremy Lanning Amburn, 43, was identified as the primary suspect in the abuse, with Angela Carpenter Amburn, 40, allegedly facilitating it.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Benjamin and Jennifer Myers accessed government computer systems to obtain information about the ongoing investigation, police said.

This information was used to alert Amburn, leading to the destruction of key evidence.

The charges against Benjamin and Jennifer Myers were filed based on these findings, and they were arrested and are currently held at the Davidson County Detention Center.

Benjamin Myers is held on a $1,500 secured bond, while Jennifer Myers is held on a $5,000 secured bond.

Their court appearances are scheduled for Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, respectively.

The Davidson County Magistrate has prohibited contact between Jennifer Myers, Benjamin Myers, or Jeremy Amburn.

