School bus reverses into ditch on side of road, no injuries

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The driver of a school bus shifted into reverse, which then dropped into a ditch on the side of the road Monday afternoon in eastern Burke County, troopers said.

The East Burke Middle School bus had 25 kids on it. There were no injuries after it partially rolled onto its side off Hilderbran Mountain Avenue.

Firefighters helped the students off the bus.

No additional details have been made available.

