School closures ongoing as districts face power outages, road blockages

NORTH CAROLINA — Many school districts in our area have ongoing closures as they face the aftermath of Helene.

Multiple schools are still dealing with power outages and hazardous road conditions.

Ashe County Public Schools

Schools are closed for the entire week. In the meantime, Ashe County High School is open as a shelter operated by the Department of Social Services.

Avery County Schools

Schools are closed for the entire week.

Burke County Public Schools

Schools are closed to students and staff for the entire week.

Caldwell County Schools

Schools are closed the whole week. Teachers can work onsite if their school has power. Remote work is allowed where possible.

Cleveland County Schools

All schools will be closed for students on Thursday. It’s an optional workday for teachers and staff. The district will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following schools: Shelby Middle School, Crest Middle School, Kings Mountain Intermediate School, and Fallston Elementary School.

