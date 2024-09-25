School district announces closure ahead of potential severe weather

ftl-weather — Catawba County Schools will be closed for students on Friday due to the chance of severe weather and flooding from Hurricane Helene.

Helene should be making landfall in Florida’s Gulf Coast late Thursday as a Category 3 hurricane.

The storm’s major impacts are expected to hit locally on Thursday night and into early Friday morning.

“The weather on Friday morning is not safe for bus routes, employees, and student drivers, with high winds and saturated ground potentially causing downed trees and power lines,” the district stated in a news release.

QUEST childcare will also be closed.

