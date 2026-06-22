School district not satisfied with budget approved by Cabarrus County Commissioners

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools may have to make some tough choices to cover the needs of their growing district.

County commissioners approved a 4.5% increase for next year’s budget.

That’s not the amount the district was hoping for.

The $560 million budget will be spread across the county while Cabarrus County Schools will receive an increase in operating funding.

There is a big difference from what was requested. Now parents and staff are waiting to see how that will impact the school year.

It’s been one week since Cabarrus County Commissioners voted to adopt the Fiscal Year 2026- 27 budget, which takes effect next week.

The $560.9 million budget provides support to three of the county’s education partners, including a 4.5% increase in operating funding for Cabarrus County Schools.

But that number falls short of the district’s requested 8.3% funding increase district officials said reflects the actual funding needed to maintain essential operations, support students and staff, and continue providing the services schools require.

In April, the Board of Commissioners unanimously voted 5-0 to block Cabarrus County Schools from presenting their 2026-27 budget, saying the ask was too high. The school district said the presentation would’ve provided context for the request to the commissioners and the public.

In May, the school district said the county’s decision could force them to reduce professional development for staff, eliminate the subsidy for athletic, band and field trip transportation, and cut funding for certain enrichment programs like robotics.

“Why didn’t the conversation happen publicly?” said Mishell Williams, who is running for Cabarrus County School Board. “Why wouldn’t the public get the opportunity to fully understand what was being requested?”

Williams is also a teacher in the district and her three kids attend Cabarrus County Schools. She spoke at last week’s commissioners meeting, voicings concerns over the budget. She says she worries what ripple effect the budget will have on the district and the needs of the more than 35,000 students.

“I’m extremely concerned about how these cuts and how these various shortfalls are going to directly impact student outcomes, student safety, and many other things,” Williams said.

In a statement from the district on Monday, we’re told officials are working through the budget to align expenditures with available funding.

They also said:

“We will continue evaluating options and working closely with the Board of Education to ensure available resources are aligned with the district’s highest priorities and the needs of our students and schools. At this time, no specific staffing reductions, program changes, or other budget adjustments have been identified or approved.”

The district also noted the county approved an additional increase to cover future projected state salary increases for Cabarrus County Schools.

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