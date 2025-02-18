School districts adjusting schedules due to possible winter weather

NORTH CAROLINA — A winter storm is expected to bring an accumulation of icy rain and possible snow into our area on Wednesday and Thursday.
Due to this, several schools are adjusting their schedules.
Updates from school districts:
Alexander County Schools
Schools in Alexander County will be operating under a remote learning day on Wednesday. Buildings will, however, be open for staff members.
Burke County Schools
There will be no school in Burke County on Wednesday, and YMCA programs will be closed. Staff members will have an optional workday.
Catawba County Schools
Schools in Catawba County will be operating under a remote learning day on Wednesday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
CMS will be shifting to remote learning on Wednesday. All extracurricular activities, facility use, or athletics have been canceled.
Chesterfield County Public Schools
Schools in Chesterfield County and division offices will be closed on Wednesday.
Iredell-Statesville Schools
Iredell-Statesville Schools will be operating on a remote learning day on Wednesday.
Kannapolis City Schools
Schools in Kannapolis will be closed on Wednesday.
