School districts adjusting schedules due to possible winter weather

NORTH CAROLINA — A winter storm is expected to bring an accumulation of icy rain and possible snow into our area on Wednesday and Thursday.

Due to this, several schools are adjusting their schedules.

Updates from school districts:

Alexander County Schools

Schools in Alexander County will be operating under a remote learning day on Wednesday. Buildings will, however, be open for staff members.

Burke County Schools

There will be no school in Burke County on Wednesday, and YMCA programs will be closed. Staff members will have an optional workday.

Catawba County Schools

Schools in Catawba County will be operating under a remote learning day on Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

CMS will be shifting to remote learning on Wednesday. All extracurricular activities, facility use, or athletics have been canceled.

Chesterfield County Public Schools

Schools in Chesterfield County and division offices will be closed on Wednesday.

Iredell-Statesville Schools

Iredell-Statesville Schools will be operating on a remote learning day on Wednesday.

Kannapolis City Schools

Schools in Kannapolis will be closed on Wednesday.

