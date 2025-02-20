FORECAST: Next snow burst to hit Charlotte metro this morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re waiting for the next band of snow to move into the Carolinas this morning.

The activity will start in the mountains between 5-6 a.m. and then move into the metro either near of just after 7 a.m.

This may end up being a moderate to heavy burst of snow and with temperatures below freezing areawide, slick travel is likely.

This should last through 9 a.m. before tapering off, with totals between a half to 1″.

Temperatures will warm back above freezing around midday with highs just in the upper 30s, but that will be warm enough with sun to melt away the snow and dry things out.

Temperatures will crash quickly into the 20s this evening and teens overnight. So, slick conditions in spots are possible early Friday, but shouldn’t be a widespread issue.

Sunny and mild weather for the weekend with highs in the 50s. The 60s come back at us next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

Charlotte Cam: Wednesday afternoon snowburst

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group