Schools in northwest North Carolina adjust schedules because of weather

Several schools near the Appalachian mountains will operate on adjusted schedules due to weather conditions.

Ashe, Avery, Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Watauga counties have announced they will either be closed, delayed, or remote on Monday, Dec. 12.

Avery County Schools are closed for the day. Officials say the impending snow showers and freezing overnight temperatures are the reason, and schools are “closed with optional teach”.

Watuaga County Schools announced students will have a remote learning day. Students in kindergarten to 8th grade will begin at 10 a.m. and should follow schedules provided by teachers. High school students will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Watauga County Schools will operate on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day Monday, Dec. 11.

No students will report to school buildings.

Remote instruction start times:



K-8 students: 10 a.m. (follow the schedule provided by teachers)

High school students: 10:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/45uINNKk0z — Watauga County Schools (@WataugaSchools) December 11, 2023

Ashe County Schools will also be remote “out of an abundance of caution.”

Alexander County Schools will be delayed by 2 hours.

Burke County announced schools will be delayed by 2 hours.

Caldwell County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay.

