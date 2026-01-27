SCHP: One killed in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person will killed in a crash in Lancaster Monday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the driver of a 1999 Dodge truck was traveling west on Highway 9 near Grace Avenue when their car went off the road, hit a ditch, and then hit a tree.

The victim has not been identified.

No other vehicles were involved.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

