Search continues for Chesterfield County man reported missing in 2020

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a man who was reported missing in 2020.

Deputies said Joseph Dixon, aka “Tater,” was last seen on April 24, 2020.

He was driving a black-colored 2020 Nissan Rouge SUV near Hartsville Ruby Road and Bullard Ford Road, according to deputies.

Deputies said, despite an extensive search, Dixon had not been found. He has also not been seen by his family or friends.

Anyone with information about Dixon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-287-0235.

VIDEO: Search for missing Belmont man extends to Charlotte area

Search for missing Belmont man extends to Charlotte area





©2024 Cox Media Group