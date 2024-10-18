Search underway for escaped inmate in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Local law enforcement and state correctional officers are searching for an inmate who escaped prison in Lenior Friday morning.

Officers said 44-year-old Christopher Greer was being held at Caldwell Correctional Institution.

Christopher Greer

He is a habitual felon who was convicted in Guilford County. He was scheduled to be released in 2028, according to officials.

Officials said the search for Greer is active and ongoing.

Residents are asked not to approach him. However, if you see him, call 911 to alert local authorities.

