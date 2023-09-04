Search underway for kidnapping suspect accused of shooting at officers, leading chase

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A manhunt is underway in Caldwell County for a driver accused of leading deputies on a chase and then shooting at officers.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Teddie Lee Robbins should be considered armed and dangerous. Robbins wanted for kidnapping.

Investigators told Faherty they’ve been looking for Robbins since Sunday night. They said he led deputies on a chase along Highway 321 and then jumped out of his vehicle.

Authorities said at one point, he fired at deputies. Fortunately, no one was struck.

Deputies in Caldwell County posted photos of Robbins Monday morning after searching for hours overnight just east of Hudson.

Faherty could see deputies from Caldwell County and police from both Lenoir and Hudson out searching Monday morning after someone reported spotting Robbins along Marley Place. Law enforcement officers weren’t taking any chances as they headed out into a wooded area behind some homes to search the area.

Deputies said Robbins is wanted for kidnapping and several other crimes.

A number of neighbors in that area said they’re hoping Robbins gives himself up because they’re concerned for their safety and for the officers.

It’s not known if Robbins is still armed at this point, and we’re still working to learn more about the kidnapping allegations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

