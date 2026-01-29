Search underway for missing man in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Dat Cong Nguyen, who has been reported missing.

Nguyen was last seen by his wife on Wednesday.

Nguyen’s wife told police she had called his cell phone numerous times with no answer.

She also said she had contacted the friend he was going to visit, but he hadn’t made it to his residence at the time.

According to police, Nguyen is driving a gray 2023 Toyota Tundra with a North Carolina license plate that reads LKF9021.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

