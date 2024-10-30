Second 15-year-old charged after teen was found shot to death in woods

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a second 15-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting of another teen in south Charlotte last month.

On September 10, the remains of 15-year-old Anthony Smith were found in a wooded area along Silverleaf Road off Old Pineville Road.

This discovery came nearly a week after his family had reported him missing, according to police.

On October 23, police arrested another 15-year-old in connection with this case. That teen was then charged with murder.

On October 29, a second 15-year-old was arrested in connection with Smith’s murder. That teen was also charged with murder and has been transferred into the custody of the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, according to police.

CMPD said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

VIDEO: Congregation mourns teen found dead 6 days after being reported missing

Congregation mourns teen found dead 6 days after being reported missing

©2024 Cox Media Group