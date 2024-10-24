15-year-old charged after teen found shot, killed in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A 15-year-old has been charged with murder for the shooting of another 15-year-old last month.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police Department said they found the remains of Anthony Smith on Sept. 10. Neighbors said detectives were in a wooded area along Silverleaf Road off Old Pineville Road in south Charlotte.

Smith’s family reported him missing on Sept. 4 in Fort Mill, which kicked off an exhaustive search, CMPD said.

Smith’s body was found six days later and a medical examiner determined he had been shot. He was positively identified the next day.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz learned Smith was active and loved in his church. The 15-year-old was the third teenager in the congregation to be violently killed.

On Thursday, CMPD said it charged another teenager, also 15, with murder. The suspect is being held in the Mecklenburg County jail.

