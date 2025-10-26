Second victim succumbs to injuries after deadly Charlotte crime spree

CHARLOTTE — A second victim has died following Thursday’s deadly crime spree.

The victim is Shabazz Mesiah Grant, 34. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries Sunday.

Grant is one of three innocent victims who were caught in the middle of last week’s crime spree.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency investigating the officer-involved shooting.

