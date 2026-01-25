Second wave of ice expected to worsen conditions, Gaston County officials warn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9’s team of meteorologists has been reminding residents that this ice storm must be taken seriously.

In Gaston County, reporter Ken Lemon spoke with officials who said they don’t want anyone to get complacent.

While some cars have been able to navigate, officials said conditions are only going to get worse as a second wave of ice moves in.

That’s the thing; everyone thought we were done, we were good to go. We’re not good to go. We’re not done. We do see this second wave coming. It’s going to pretty much just be ice," said Leigh Kish with Gaston County Emergency Management.

