Duke Energy sets up at Carowinds to respond to winter storm

NORTH CAROLINA — Channel 9 has team coverage getting you ready for the winter storm and what’s to come.

North Carolina Department of Transpiration says all major interstates have been treated with 90,000 gallons of brine.

Crews are expected to start its storm operations Saturday.

Channel 9 was at Carowinds, where Duke Energy crews will be ready to respond.

In just a few hours, winter weather is expected to move in. Duke Energy says crews are ready to roll out. Channel 9’s Miana Massey was at Carowinds, where they were getting staged and set to go.

This is a crucial window for people to takes steps now before conditions worsen.

Duke Energy says freezing conditions are the biggest threat with this storm. Even a quarter of ice can bring tree limbs down and take power with them.

This system will be widespread, which will make restoration more challenging, as crews can only go out when conditions are safe to do so.

Right now, Duke says it has about 18,000 workers staged across the Carolinas. The company says it has been working year-round to better withstand weather events like this.

They are urging people to take simple steps now. Ben Williamson with Duke Energy says that means charging phones and devices, and making sure you have flashlights and extra batteries on hand.

“There might be a few more hours to safely grab any last-minute items — if you can do that now, try to do something, something better than nothing. And then during the storm, sit tight, stay at home," said Williamson in a response from Duke Energy. “If you see our crews working afterwards, let them do their work. We just ask for folks to be patient. This is going to be a challenging several days.”

After the storm, Duke Energy says to stay off the roads if conditions are dangerous and stay away from any downed power lines.

You can report any power outages using Duke’s online tool, mobile app, or by calling 800-POWER-ON (800-769-3766).

VIDEO: CATS suspends Gold Line over weekend as winter weather approaches

CATS suspends Gold Line over weekend as winter weather approaches

©2026 Cox Media Group