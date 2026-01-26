Secondary roads remain icy in the Foothills

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Areas near Interstate 40 got a little more sleet than the Charlotte Metro.

It’s been foggy and chilly in Caldwell County Monday morning. Like Charlotte, many main roadways are in good conditions, but secondary roads are still icy.

Thankfully, power outages have not been an impactful issue for the Foothills of the mountains. Blue Ridge Energy says they’ve had very few outages since the storm. As of Monday morning, there are no reported outages in the counties they serve.

VIDEO: Wintry blast creates hazardous road conditions in Foothills

