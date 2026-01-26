Road conditions looking up, but a refreeze could pose problems

CHARLOTTE — Temperatures warmed up early Monday morning, helping to melt some of the ice around Charlotte, but we aren’t in the clear yet.

While crews work to plow and brine roads across the region, slush and ice remain in some spots, particularly on less-traveled side roads in neighborhoods. Additionally, some low clouds and fog are hanging around but shouldn’t be much of an issue for drivers.

0 of 15 Interstate 277 near Uptown (NCDOT) Interstate 85 in University City (NCDOT) US Highway 74 in Monroe (NCDOT) Interstate 77 in Huntersville (NCDOT) US Highway 321 in Lenoir (NCDOT) Interstate 40 in Statesville (NCDOT) Interstate 85 in Gastonia (NCDOT) US Highway 115 in Mooresville (NCDOT) Interstate 85 in Landis (NCDOT) Interstate 77 near South End (NCDOT) US Highway 74 in Belmont (NCDOT) US Highway 74 in Indian Trail (NCDOT) Interstate 77 at the North Carolina, South Carolina border (NCDOT)

The biggest concern comes overnight as temperatures are expected to quickly drop into the low teens. These low temperatures can cause any remaining moisture on the roads to refreeze.

ABOVE: Severe Weather Center 9 Meteorologist Danielle Miller breaks down the forecast and the potential dangers drivers should be aware of.

VIDEO: Ice, snow begin to melt Monday morning in Monroe

Ice, snow begin to melt Monday morning in Monroe

©2026 Cox Media Group