Road conditions looking up, but a refreeze could pose problems

By Danielle Miller, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — Temperatures warmed up early Monday morning, helping to melt some of the ice around Charlotte, but we aren’t in the clear yet.

FORECAST: Warmer today before temps plummet to low teens overnight

While crews work to plow and brine roads across the region, slush and ice remain in some spots, particularly on less-traveled side roads in neighborhoods. Additionally, some low clouds and fog are hanging around but shouldn’t be much of an issue for drivers.

The biggest concern comes overnight as temperatures are expected to quickly drop into the low teens. These low temperatures can cause any remaining moisture on the roads to refreeze.

Severe Weather Center 9 Meteorologist Danielle Miller breaks down the forecast and the potential dangers drivers should be aware of.

VIDEO: Ice, snow begin to melt Monday morning in Monroe

