Section of Waxhaw road to be closed until November

WAXHAW, N.C. — A section of Blythe Mill Road between NC-16 and North Providence Street will be closed to through traffic from late October through mid-November for developer-led roadway improvements.

During this period, local traffic will still be allowed on Blythe Mill Road, while other drivers are advised to follow a detour via North Providence Street and Howie Mine Road.

The project involves grading, paving, curb and gutter installation, and sidewalk enhancements.

The closure is necessary to facilitate improvements that are being managed by a developer, not the town. Construction timelines may vary due to weather, permitting, and other factors beyond the town’s control.

VIDEO: Town of Waxhaw recovering after being targeted in cybercriminal attack

Town of Waxhaw recovering after being targeted in cybercriminal attack

©2025 Cox Media Group