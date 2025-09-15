Town of Waxhaw impacted by cybersecurity attack

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Town of Waxhaw was attacked by cybercriminals on Sept. 12, leading to immediate action by the town’s IT department to secure their systems.

The North Carolina Joint Cybersecurity Task Force, which includes experts from the NC National Guard and other state agencies, has been brought in to conduct a forensic investigation and help secure the town’s servers.

Despite the attack, emergency services in Waxhaw were not disrupted, and all life safety services continued to operate fully.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the cybercriminals aimed to disrupt systems, but there is no confirmation that personal data was stolen.

The town is operating under normal hours, although some services may be impacted due to the attack.

Contingency plans are in place to ensure public business can continue using alternative methods where necessary.

WATCH: Proposed parking garage sparks concerns in downtown Waxhaw

Proposed parking garage sparks concerns in downtown Waxhaw

©2025 Cox Media Group