Secure your spot: Blue Ridge Parkway campgrounds available for 2026 season

Campground reservations for the 2026 season on the Blue Ridge Parkway are now available, allowing outdoor enthusiasts to plan their summertime getaways.

Several campgrounds will be open for reservations from May 22 through Oct. 25.

Those include:

Otter Creek Campground

Peaks of Otter Campground

Rocky Knob Campground

Doughton Park Campground

Loop A of Julian Price Park Campground

Mount Pisgah Campground

However, Crabtree Falls Campground is expected to remain closed for the 2026 camping season, limiting options in that area. Linville Falls Campground is also anticipated to be closed for the upcoming camping season.

Reservations can be made online at rec.gov, on the park’s camping website, or by phone at one-877-444-6777.

