Blue Ridge Parkway reopens key stretch after Helene damage

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Progress is being made tonight on areas of the Blue Ridge Parkway heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Flooding and mudslides shut down several sections of the Parkway last September in Avery County.

Service announced this afternoon that America’s favorite highway is now open from Beacon Heights to Linville Falls Community.

The Blue Ridge Parkway expects to have more announcements about reopening in the next few weeks.

The spur road leading to the Linville Falls remains closed for now.

