Sen. Thom Tillis opposes federal reserve nominee pending DOJ probe

CHARLOTTE — ​Senator Thom Tillis said President Donald Trump’s Federal Reserve chairman nominee is qualified.

However, he still plans to oppose him for now.

Tillis said he will not vote to confirm any Federal Reserve nominees until the Department of Justice probe into Chairman Jerome Powell is resolved.

In a statement, the senator said, “Protecting the independence of the Federal Reserve from political interference or legal intimidation is non-negotiable.”

