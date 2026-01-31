Local

Sen. Thom Tillis opposes federal reserve nominee pending DOJ probe

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Senate Tillis Trump FILE - Wearing a beaded bolo around a pin that says "United States Senate," Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., listens to thanks from members of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, after the passage of a bill granting the tribe with federal recognition, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Dec. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
CHARLOTTE — ​Senator Thom Tillis said President Donald Trump’s Federal Reserve chairman nominee is qualified.

However, he still plans to oppose him for now.

Tillis said he will not vote to confirm any Federal Reserve nominees until the Department of Justice probe into Chairman Jerome Powell is resolved.

In a statement, the senator said, “Protecting the independence of the Federal Reserve from political interference or legal intimidation is non-negotiable.”

