Senator Budd cuts ribbon unveiling new titanium technology in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Fresh tech in Union County is making the titanium that keeps our country and skies safe.

Members of the Political Beat Team were there when ATI unveiled its new state-of-the-art 12,500-ton billet forging press.

The new machine will be used for titanium production for both aerospace and defense.

Senator Ted Budd was in attendance for the ribbon cutting and praised the new technology.

“When I look at what you all produce, it is part of keeping this country strong,” Budd said.

ATI says titanium demand is high, partly caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The new technology is a $140 million investment and it can be used for nickel and titanium.

