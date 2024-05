RALEIGH, N.C. — A new bill hopes to ban cryptocurrency mining in three North Carolina counties.

Crypto mining is a process that verifies Bitcoin transactions and generates coins.

It requires huge data centers that draw tons of electricity to operate.

The bill will impact Henderson, Polk, and Rutherford counties.

State Senator Tim Moffitt represents all three counties and filed the bill.

