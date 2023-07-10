To send booze to space, state lawmakers are looking to change liquor laws

DURHAM, N.C. — A distillery in North Carolina wants to send bottles of their whiskey to space, and state legislators could lower the tax rate to make it happen.

Mystic Farm and Distillery in Durham announced earlier this year it wanted to launch bottles of whiskey into space to age.

With current state liquor laws, it would end up being taxed thousands of dollars.

In order to overhaul the laws, lawmakers would have to rework the liquor tax so that the ‘space whiskey’ would be taxed at a flat rate.

(WATCH: North Carolina legislature could allow liquor sales on Sundays)

North Carolina legislature could allow liquor sales on Sundays

©2023 Cox Media Group