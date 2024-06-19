Settlement awarded in crash that killed bride, injured groom on wedding night

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — The husband of a Charlotte bride killed on her wedding night will get more $800,000, according to reports.

The settlements come from a lawsuit tied to Samantha Miller’s death. Miller had just married Aric Hutchinson in Folly Beach. After the Charlotte couple’s reception, they got in a low-speed vehicle to head to their apartment nearby.

Investigators said the driver, Jamie Komoroski, had a blood alcohol level over three times the legal limit at the time. Miller’s husband will receive settlements from three bars in Folly Beach and other businesses tied to the case.

Komoroski’s charges are still pending in court.

(WATCH BELOW: Driver indicted after accident that killed Charlotte bride on wedding day)

Driver indicted after accident that killed Charlotte bride on wedding day

