Local

Settlement awarded in crash that killed bride, injured groom on wedding night

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Samantha Hutchinson A bride from Charlotte was killed and her husband was seriously hurt in a crash on their wedding night in the Charleston area, WCIV reports. (GoFundMe)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — The husband of a Charlotte bride killed on her wedding night will get more $800,000, according to reports.

The settlements come from a lawsuit tied to Samantha Miller’s death. Miller had just married Aric Hutchinson in Folly Beach. After the Charlotte couple’s reception, they got in a low-speed vehicle to head to their apartment nearby.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One year since Charlotte bride killed on wedding night

Investigators said the driver, Jamie Komoroski, had a blood alcohol level over three times the legal limit at the time. Miller’s husband will receive settlements from three bars in Folly Beach and other businesses tied to the case.

Komoroski’s charges are still pending in court.

(WATCH BELOW: Driver indicted after accident that killed Charlotte bride on wedding day)

Driver indicted after accident that killed Charlotte bride on wedding day

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read