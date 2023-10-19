Several candidates battle for few open CMS At-Large seats

CHARLOTTE — More than 10 candidates will be facing each other for the three open seats on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board.

As election day approaches, those in the running are looking for more ways to set themselves apart from the competition.

Channel 9 education reporter Jonathan Lowe, spoke with all of the candidates fighting for the few open seats.

PART 1:

Shamaiye Haynes, Liz Monterrey, Monty Witherspoon, and Bill Fountain were able to speak with Lowe at first at the Community at Classroom Central, a place that works to ensure both teachers and students have the materials needed to be successful.

Haynes a Cinncinati native, relocated to the Queen City in 2012 to raise her family. Currently, two of her four children attend CMS schools, and when she’s not running her nonprofit she spends a lot of time in the school system. She told Lowe that even with overflowing support CMS is still not reaching its goals, which only motivated her to become more involved.

“Even with the infusion of resources, even with all of the corporate support and non-profit support, to kind of question why we weren’t meeting our goals at that time, that fueled a series of actions and experiences that really made me believe that I should get more involved in the education system,” Haynes said.

Liz Monterrey also has a child in the CMS system and is a first-generation daughter of Cuban immigrants. She plans to use her experience working in technology in a personal finance company if she’s elected.

“It’s really important that our students are educated and prepared for the future, we have a big disruption coming with AI and so we need to have people on the school board that know about AI and that can advocate bring in resources,” Monterrey said.

Former school teacher, Bill Fountain, is hoping his second time running will help him secure a seat. If elected, he is hoping to bring back what he calls traditional classroom learning and credits his teaching experience as a skill that sets him apart from the competition.

“I know the challenges of teaching, of school administration, and parental concerns for the safety and success of their children,” Fountain said, “I think that we’ve lost focus of the reading, writing, and arithmetic, there’s other things that are coming into the curriculum that is not online with what we used to do or traditional way of teaching.”

Monty Witherspoon, a pastor at Steele Creek AME Zion Church, is a new face on the political scene and is not nervous about facing veterans crediting his leadership skills in the church. If he wins one of the few open seats, Witherspoon hopes to create a nurturing, supportive environment to help prepare students for the future.

“I know firsthand that students can succeed if they are given the necessary support as well they’re met with high expectations in the classroom, but I also want to ensure student achievement is our laser focus I want to ensure that we have safe learning environments,” Witherspoon said.

PART 2: Airing on Sunday, October 29, 2023

PART 3: Airing on Sunday, November 5, 2023

