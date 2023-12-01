Several Charlotte schools collect donations for 20th annual Steve’s Coats for Kids drive

CHARLOTTE — Each year, Channel 9′s Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson collects coats for children in need.

This year, Steve’s Coats for Kids is celebrating its 20th anniversary and several local schools are lending a hand with the collection drive.

Laura Burnett is a fifth grade teacher and advisor at Highland Creek Elementary. She says the student council members there like to complete two service projects each school year.

She says having a coat can make or break a student’s success.

>> In the video at the top of this page, Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe talks to Burnett and her students about the impact they hope to make by helping with the coat drive.

For more information on Steve’s Coats for Kids, including donation locations, click here.

VIDEO: Channel 9′s Steve’s Coats for Kids drive kicks off 20th year

Channel 9′s Steve’s Coats for Kids drive kicks off 20th year









©2023 Cox Media Group