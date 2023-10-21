Several crews rescue skydiver stuck in tree in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A skydiver in Rowan County has their feet back firmly on the ground after being stuck in a Salisbury tree on Saturday morning.

According to the South Salisbury Fire Department, a call came in around 11:15 a.m. for a skydiver stuck in a tree about 70 feet in the air.

Officials say the wind may have knocked him off course into a wooded area.

Around 50 first responders joined the rescue effort, climbing the tree and lowering the man down. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution but had no obvious injuries.

(WATCH BELOW: WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday by skydiving onto California beach)

WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday by skydiving onto California beach (NCD)





©2023 Cox Media Group