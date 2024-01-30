Several hurt in school bus crash in west Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Several people have been injured following a school bus crash in west Charlotte, according to reports from MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. on Tuckaseegee Road near Calton Lane.

MEDIC said it is evaluating up to nine patients with minor injuries, and at least one patient has been transported.

A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released a statement regarding the incident saying:

“Bus number C629 transporting students to West Mecklenburg High School was involved in an accident with another vehicle. Out of an abundance of caution, eight students were transported to the hospital for evaluation. The remaining students were brought to school on bus C629.”

It is unclear what led up to this crash.

