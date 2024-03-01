Several mountain schools operating on two-hour delay

NORTH CAROLINA — Several schools in the mountains of North Carolina will be operating on a two-hour delay Friday morning.

Schools in Ashe County announced they would be operating on a two-hour delay due to predicted freezing rain and sleet during the commute.

School leaders said they would consult conditions around 7 a.m., and if they needed to stay off the roads, they would convert to a remote learning day.

Watauga County Schools echoed similar sentiments and will also be operating on a two-hour delay.

School leaders encouraged parents to check their transportation website for possible changes to bus commutes.

Schools in Avery County will also be operating on a two-hour delay due to overall winter weather conditions.

However, district leaders said the final decision on whether schools would be closed would be made by 6:30 a.m.

