7 dogs killed in north Charlotte house fire, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a large house fire that killed several dogs Wednesday night.

Firefighters said they responded to Clooney Lane in north Charlotte around 9:30 p.m.

Heavy fire was seen coming from the two-story home, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said they were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.

No injuries, however, have been reported.

Unfortunately, seven dogs did die in the fire, according to firefighters.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Three-alarm fire under investigation in Uptown, firefighters say

Three-alarm fire under investigation in Uptown, firefighters say

©2024 Cox Media Group