Three-alarm fire under investigation in Uptown, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is working to figure out what started a massive fire in Uptown early Thursday morning.

Firefighters said the incident began around 2 a.m. at a home on Margaret Brown Street near Frazier Park.

Channel 9 reporter Eli Brand learned that the home had been vacant; however, the fire managed to spread to an apartment complex next door.

Firefighters said multiple buildings were damaged in this fire, and six people had to be evaluated by first responders. One of those people eventually had to be taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The American Red Cross will be assisting all displaced residents.

At the scene, Channel 9 observed that one of the buildings had completely collapsed and a few others had scorch marks all over them.

The fire eventually reached three alarms before it was brought under control, according to firefighters.

BREAKING: Four people were evaluated after a large fire CFD fought this morning Uptown. All were civilians, no firefighters were hurt. Three are ok while another was taken to an ambulance to be further looked at. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/IIwFPLdP4k — Eli Brand (@EliBrandTV) May 30, 2024

A person who lives nearby told Channel 9 that they watched the entire incident as it unfolded.

“It’s like this entire building is destroyed. It’s three or four buildings that have been damaged by fire. It’s just absolutely insane,” the witness described.

Firefighters said the building that collapsed had been intentionally set on fire on Wednesday, but they were able to extinguish it.

It caught fire again Thursday morning, causing it to burn completely to the ground. The cause of the second fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: ‘This is not the end’: Church fire under investigation in Bessemer City

‘This is not the end’: Church fire under investigation in Bessemer City





©2024 Cox Media Group