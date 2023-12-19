Several schools in Catawba County closed after major fire causes power outages

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — District leaders with Catawba County Schools have announced that several schools will be closed Tuesday due to a major fire in the area that has caused power outages.

The decision was made due to the extensive power outages in the area, combined with the rendering of Springs Road impassable.

The following schools will be affected:

St. Stephens High School

Stephens High School

Arndt Middle School

St. Stephens Elementary School

Snow Creek Elementary School

Clyde Campbell Elementary School

Webb A. Murray Elementary School

District officials said their primary concern is to ensure that their students and staff are safe.

They said they are actively working to determine the impact this closure will have on the high school exam schedule and will communicate changes or updates at the earliest convenience.

